The Susan Hirt Hagen Center for Community Outreach, Research and Evaluation (CORE) is on the campus of Penn State Erie, the Behrend College.

One arm of CORE does research and evaluation, studying trauma and resilience, like risk and protective factors, and it evaluates curricula for schools and organizations looking to measure the effectiveness of their programs.

But there’s another arm of CORE as James Hodge, their director, explained.

“Our community outreach arm designs and delivers training on topics ranging from trauma-informed awareness to positive youth development. We also go into the schools and mentor,” said Hodge.

And the Mentor Project was developed by Dr. Charisse Nixon two decades ago as a result of requests from middle school guidance counselors seeking help with at-risk students.

Nixon and her team developed a program that sends college students into the classroom to teach and foster healthy relationships.

“That relationship was really the key, but it wasn’t just for the college students, it was the relationship they had with one another as well,” said Dr. Nixon.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will be used to purchase classroom supplies for the mentor project.

“Ya know, for us to bring Loving Giving Local to the mentor project and learn about the mentor project, and to see what they are doing in the community to help and prepare the youth and our donation today is going towards supplies to be used in classrooms, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. It’s giving back to the community,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Resale.

The Mentor Project is not only helping young people build positive relationships, but thanks to a generous gift from Susan Hirt Hagen, CORE is able to preserve a bit of local history too.

“Yeah, that’s the oldest standing brick structure in Harborcreek Township. It now serves as our conference room. It’s a gorgeous space, and our home for Susan Hirt Hagen CORE is now here. So we have kind of a historic structure married together with a very modern space,” Hodge added.