The Loving Giving Local drawing, seen on Good Morning Erie, sent our team south to Union City on Wednesday.

The Union City Library is an independent full-service community library that shares services with the Erie County library system.

The space is bright and modern but is actually more than two decades old.

“The library was built in 2000, so it is 22 years old this month. The actual Union City Library has been in existence since 1908, but in various locations around the community,” said Chris Slocum, library director.

Besides its 32,000 volumes of fiction, non-fiction, reference and genealogy materials, the library features popular technology and internet access

“We have computers that the community uses. We have homeschoolers who come and use this because we’re in an area that’s somewhat rural and WiFi is spotty, and so they come here to do school,” said Cathy Smith, library board member.

The castle here at the Union City Public Library is a great space for young people to curl up and read a good book. The library expects it’ll use this week’s Loving Giving Local donation to benefit the youth.

“One of our library’s goals is to promote families to come to our library. Children’s literacy is our highest priority, so we want to use this money for children’s programming,” said

“We know this has been a staple in the community for over 100 years, and to learn today the donation we bring is going to go into kids and family programs, that’s exactly what Loving Giving Local is all about.,” said Joe Askins, sponsor, Auto Express Kia.

The library depends on state and federal funding and lots of local fundraising. Also, take a chance on one of their gift baskets, assembled by the board of trustees, and help support this community asset.