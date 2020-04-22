Loving Giving Local- United Way

The Loving Giving Local crew is back at it again this week, believing that now is not the time to stop giving the $250 awards to deserving charities. Tonight’s recipient is an agency that helps dozens of other agencies.

So many charities need help during this pandemic that it’s fortunate that the Loving Giving Local machine found the one group that helps many other groups, the United Way.

The United Way has a number of long term goals, but now is the time for immediate action.

“United Way we’ve been talking a lot about prevention in the future, but right now as a community today and right now all we can think about is what we’re doing today to help people right now. We’ll make sure that this donation is put to the best use possible,” said Bill Jackson, President and chief Professional Officer of United Way.

The Loving Giving Local crew missed the thrill of the ride and the ability to surprise others with a charitable donation.

Now it’s a chance to make a difference at a time when the dollars can go to the best use.

“The money at a time like this is going to go far and it’s going to help a lot of families, so for me that makes it all worthwhile,” said Joe Askins, Owner of Auto Express.

There’s no chance of stopping now. What charity will benefit next from the Loving Giving Local $250 donation? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.