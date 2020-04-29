Loving Giving Local- Wayside Presbyterian Church

Our Loving Giving Local Crew is on the road once again this week and bringing with them a $250 award for a deserving charity.

This week the award goes to a congregation dedicated to feeding the less fortunate.

The worshipers can not gather for a Sunday sermon at Wayside Presbyterian, but that doesn’t mean they don’t speak with one voice.

When the church’s name was drawn as this week’s Loving Giving Local charity, there was no argument.

The church had just started a $1500 fundraiser for their local food pantry. A $250 jump start could not have been timed better.

“That fits perfectly with our mission here to reach out to the community to share with the community especially at a time like this. There’s such a great need and it’s just wonderful to be part of that,” said Pastor James Bernhardt from Wayside Presbyterian.

Sponsor Joe Askins didn’t realize what a timely draw he was making until he spoke with Pastor Jim. Suddenly, it all seemed as if it was meant to be.

“To learn that Pastor Jim and Wayside Presbyterian Church is going to donate this money along with their food drive to the West Millcreek Foodbank, it’s incredible and to me it’s what Loving Giving Local is all about,” said Joe Askins from Auto Express.

There are many other real needs in the community these days which is keeping the Loving Giving Local crew busy.

Check in next Wednesday morning to find out what deserving charity will be visited next.