M.H.E.D.S. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, the Loving Giving Local crew found an agency that helps people from other cultures access health care here in America.

Don’t let the “H” fool you, the shortcut name may be M.H.E.D. but it’s pronounced Meds. What started in 1972 by the Erie Council of Churches to help African-American and Hispanic farm workers navigate health care has now grown. These days, new Americans from all over the world are leaving the ways of their new country. As important as the $250 award is, so is the recognition of the work that has been going on here for nearly 50 years.

“We can be introduced to the community from a different organization is wonderful and we’re just pleased and honored to be the recipient today.” Said Patricia Steubber, Multicultural Health Evaluation.

As a smaller, lesser-known charity, it’s often hard to compete with more established efforts. But all charities are equal. When being drawn for the Loving Giving Local award, the crew is glad this effort caught everyone’s attention.

“You could just see where a place like MHEDS could be overlooked in the community, so it brings me a lot of pride to bring the Loving Giving Local to MHEDS today.” said Joe Askins.

The fight against COVID-19 means the Loving Giving Local will be taking a break. When life returns to normal, so will the effort to award Erie’s most deserving charities.