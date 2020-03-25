1  of  4
Breaking News
Pennsylvania primary election delayed until June 2nd Erie County Executive reports no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Crawford and Warren Counties White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force gives update on COVID-19

M.H.E.D.S. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local
Posted: / Updated:

This week, the Loving Giving Local crew found an agency that helps people from other cultures access health care here in America.

Don’t let the “H” fool you, the shortcut name may be M.H.E.D. but it’s pronounced Meds. What started in 1972 by the Erie Council of Churches to help African-American and Hispanic farm workers navigate health care has now grown. These days, new Americans from all over the world are leaving the ways of their new country. As important as the $250 award is, so is the recognition of the work that has been going on here for nearly 50 years.

“We can be introduced to the community from a different organization is wonderful and we’re just pleased and honored to be the recipient today.” Said Patricia Steubber, Multicultural Health Evaluation.

As a smaller, lesser-known charity, it’s often hard to compete with more established efforts. But all charities are equal. When being drawn for the Loving Giving Local award, the crew is glad this effort caught everyone’s attention.

“You could just see where a place like MHEDS could be overlooked in the community, so it brings me a lot of pride to bring the Loving Giving Local to MHEDS today.” said Joe Askins.

The fight against COVID-19 means the Loving Giving Local will be taking a break. When life returns to normal, so will the effort to award Erie’s most deserving charities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

Events Calendar