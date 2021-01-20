Maggie Knox Western wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Most of us are familiar with the term “Struggling Artist.”

One local artist will be doing a little less struggling thanks to a visit from the Loving Giving Local crew this week.

The year is 2017 and artist Sarah Moody was in Miami.

She knows other artists who lack the space and equipment to properly express themselves.

The result is Maggie Knox Western, a charity named after Sarah’s grandmother that creates areas and supplies for artists to work.

Sarah returned to her family’s hometown of Erie with the idea and learned of Erie’s generosity when she was awarded the Loving Giving Local $250 award.

“It was a really big surprise and much needed and a kind of new vitality and I’m going to use it for a scholarship for an artist. So, a small one, but enough to make a good material purchase.” Moody said.

Grants for artists are a little harder to come by these days, making this week’s award meaningful for the sponsor.

“To learn that our donation today is going to help an artist win a scholarship, to me, it’s our community coming together and it’s really what Loving Giving Local is all about.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity is next to benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 award, you’ll have to tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

