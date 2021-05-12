Mercy Hilltop Center wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been a long wait for all of us hoping to get back to our normal lives after the pandemic.

That’s especially true for a group of area seniors whose meeting place was closed during the COVID-19 outbreak for nearly a year and a half.

Nearly 500 area seniors call the Mercy Hilltop Center their second home, a place to be together. When COVID-19 forced them to separate, the need for the center temporarily disappeared. Gone until just recently when the center re-opened a new home.

“We try to be a place where seniors come together, can just spend time together and learn and laugh. It’s been nearly a year and a half since we’ve been together and we are excited and ready to start serving the community again.” said Sarah Mariella.

The decision to move to a new home at East 37th and Pennsylvania was not an easy one, but center members believe it was the right one. A committee will decide what purchases need to be made first and that’s where the Loving Giving Local $250 award will go.

“That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. For us to be able to deliver $250 today in a time of need, that’s what we do.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 weekly award. You’ll have to tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar