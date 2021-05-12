Mercy Hilltop Center wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It’s been a long wait for all of us hoping to get back to our normal lives after the pandemic.

That’s especially true for a group of area seniors whose meeting place was closed during the COVID-19 outbreak for nearly a year and a half.

Nearly 500 area seniors call the Mercy Hilltop Center their second home, a place to be together. When COVID-19 forced them to separate, the need for the center temporarily disappeared. Gone until just recently when the center re-opened a new home.

“We try to be a place where seniors come together, can just spend time together and learn and laugh. It’s been nearly a year and a half since we’ve been together and we are excited and ready to start serving the community again.” said Sarah Mariella.

The decision to move to a new home at East 37th and Pennsylvania was not an easy one, but center members believe it was the right one. A committee will decide what purchases need to be made first and that’s where the Loving Giving Local $250 award will go.

“That’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. For us to be able to deliver $250 today in a time of need, that’s what we do.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local $250 weekly award. You’ll have to tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.