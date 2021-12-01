Mercyhurst Preparatory School wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Students at Erie’s Mercyhurst Prep are getting a financial boost to help feed the hungry this holiday season.

This week’s $250 Loving Giving Local donation was delivered high on the hill at Mercyhurst Prep.

The giant check from Joe Askins of the Auto Express Resale Center will be used by the Feed the Hungry club. The club is a group of students who meet twice a month.

“We just pretty much prepare food, make sandwiches, cookies, small bags for the less fortunate, especially at the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and the Upper Room,” said Gabriela McAllister, Feed the Hungry Club president.

For students at Mercyhurst Prep, service to the community is part of the curriculum. It’s central to what being a student here is all about.

“We have our critical concerns, so definitely hospitality, compassionate presence. It’s always good to provide to others if are able to do so.” McCallister said.

“It’s all about giving back to the community, and Mercyhurst Prep is doing that very same thing with their Feed the Hungry program. So, it’s just a great time of the year to feed the hungry.” said Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Center.

If you’re liking to help the students feed the hungry, you can click here for more information!

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists