Mercyhurst University wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Colleges and universities across the region are struggling this year, to find a plan to keep students and staff safe, and pay for it. Our Loving Giving Local drawing sent the crew to Mercyhurst University this week.

A university campus is a good place for big questions, but not like this. How to teach in a pandemic? How to keep students and staff safe?

When Mercyhurst University was chosen for the Loving Giving Local $250 award, the first was thought was to help fund a new program that is growing well beyond expectations.

“We started last year, a cyber security major with 63 students. It’s grown this year to 145. At least 145 students, those are little examples of how we take that, help a student and grow a program.” said Matthew Wise.

But there are also immediate needs with COVID-19 concerns, so those donated dollars do double duty, with growing programs and the growing need for supplies.

“I was also pretty excited to learn that the dollars will help students right here at Mercyhurst and they are going to use it with some COVID projects like buying extra masks and doing some more signage. To me, if we can make an impact like that with Loving Giving Local, it’s a big deal.” said Joe Askins.

