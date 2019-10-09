Mother Teresa Academy winner of JET 24/ FOX 66 and Auto Express Resale Centers first Loving Giving Local

Tonight, Action News is bringing a brand new weekly feature for you, with a familiar ring to it.

We’re calling it Loving Giving Local, a chance for a local nonprofit to win cash every week.

A chance of luck led to an exciting day for those of Erie’s Mother Teresa Academy.

Each week, the names of over 300 nonprofits will fly through the air and one will be selected for a cash donation.

Wednesday morning, Joe Askins of the Auto Express Resale Center, picked the name Mother Teresa Academy.

“I think maybe the hand of God was involved in this in some way. I’d certainly like to thank God for this beautiful gift. We are just so excited that we can be chosen in this fashion and to be the first ones to have our names drawn really makes us feel honored,” said Rev. Scott Jabo, President, Mother Teresa Academy.

The school sits on the 100 block of West 11th Street and hosts students from kindergarten to eight grade.

“We know that transforming our kids here, which is what our mission is, involves a lot of support and resources from a wide variety of people. This particular award will help us achieve that goal that we have of transforming the lives of the kids,” said Rev. Jabo.

It was all smiles at the school when seeing the donation check.

“Any contribution makes an impact and a big difference and you could see today how excited the kids were and the staff was just to receive that and that somebody is looking out for them. So for us, Loving Giving Local is a great way to give back to the community,” said said Joe Askins, President, Auto Express.

The school received a $250 dollar donation. Congratulations to this weeks winner. Join us next Wednesday morning to see who benefits from Loving Giving Local.