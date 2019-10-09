Mother Teresa Academy wins $250 part of JET 24/ FOX 66 and Auto Express Resale Centers Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local
Posted: / Updated:

Here at JET 24/ FOX 66 you know we are Loving Living Local, but now we are taking it to the next level. We have got a new segment we’re bringing to you called Loving Giving Local.

Each week, right here on Good Morning Erie, we will be announcing a nonprofit that will receive a donation of $250 to help continue their efforts in the community.

Superstore Joe picked Mother Teresa Academy out of the list of nonprofits flying around the booth today.

Tune in to JET 24 Action News from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. tonight or yourerie.com for a special presentation as we award this week’s winner with their check.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Events Calendar