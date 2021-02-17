National Association of the Wolves wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Each week, our Loving Giving Local crew draws a worthwhile charity for a $250 award, often a much needed donation when normal fundraisers cannot be held.

That is true with this week’s organization, the Wolves Club of Erie.

When Greg Pongratz visits a car dealership, he’s usually looking for a new vehicle. But, this trip to the Kia dealership had another purpose, to pick up the $250 Loving Giving Local award for the Wolves Club of Erie, where Greg is president. The Wolves raise scholarship money each year for four Erie County universities, a task made harder with a pandemic shutting down fundraisers.

“We’re relatively a small group of guys and we have great fellowship. It’s just rewarding helping our youth cause that’s our future.” Pongratz said.

Despite being in the area since the mid-1950s, the Wolves Club is not well-known. When sponsor Joe Askins found out one of his employees earned a Wolves Club scholarship to get through school, he knew it was a perfect fit.

“Yeah, he was pretty excited to have had that. For us to be a part of it, that’s what Loving Giving Local is truly all about.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local $250 award, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

