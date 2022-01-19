North East Arts Council wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Art and culture enrichment in North East gets a boost this weekend from Loving Giving Local.

Here is more on the work of North East Arts Council.

The North East Arts Council gets the big Loving Giving Local check this week.

The arts council has been enriching and encouraging arts and culture in the community for more than 30 years through a variety of programs.

“We offer all kinds of programs for both adults and children, for instance we have a kids art club that meets once a month during the school year that’s free to those who participate. We do a children’s theater camp in the summer. We partner with Missoula Children’s Theater to provide that. We do a community project in the summer called Picnic in the Park where every Thursday we provide entertainment, crafts for kids, and things like that,” said Mike Satterthwaite, Arts Council President.

The arts council president said that even in small communities like North East, the arts are essential.

“I think it’s important to provide additional support to what the schools are providing for the children, more appreciation for the arts, and just providing a nice outlet for folks in the community to get together and have a good time,” said Satterthwaite.

“You know to bring LGL here to the great town of North East and to meet Mike and learn about the North East Arts Council and to know that our donation goes towards the kids program or picnic in the park, to keep this arts council going, to help them with their supplies for it, there need is here and that’s what LGL is all about. Giving to the community, this place is constantly giving back to the community so it makes me happy to be here,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.

