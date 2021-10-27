Our Lady of the Lake Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The ministries of an Edinboro church get a financial shot in the arm this week, all thanks to the Loving Giving Local program.

This week, Joe Askins of the Auto Express Resale Center presented a check for $250 to Father Dan Hoffman of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro. Part of the religious fabric of the community since 1950, these dollars will help build young people.

“Kind of our dream for a long time was to hire a full time youth minister and truly invest in our youth ministry program, truly invest in our youth and we were able to do that this past summer. This generous donation will help our youth ministry program, get it off the ground and get it going,” Father Hoffman said.

“You know, anytime we can bring Loving Giving Local to a local church, we know that the money is going to stay in our community. To learn today that the funds that we brought today is going to go towards a youth ministry program, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Parish serves 450 families with three masses each week and one on the university campus. Besides the sanctuary, the church campus boasts an active social hall for community events. Another popular outreach of the Our Lady of the Lake is the popular Thrifty Threads store.

“Every Tuesday and Saturday is open for shoppers. All the proceeds that come from the store go out to support our parish needs, but also members of not only our regional and global communities that are in need. We support at least 25 to 30 different charitable organizations at our Thrifty Threads store,” Father Hoffman.

