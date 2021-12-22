PACA wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local
Posted: / Updated:

Support the arts! That’s what this week’s Loving Giving Local donation is going to do.

The lucky recipient of this week’s donation is PACA, also known as the Performance Artists Collective Alliance.

“We do plays, we do music, we do spoken word. At the same time, we’re saving a building that was built in 1899 and was just recently added to the national historic register. In that building, we put a studios together for artists of all different types. We currently have 35 tenants who are art majors here in Erie and producing some of the most beautiful work that you see.” said Mark Tanenbaum, PACA Executive Director.

Another unique space at PACA is the new city gallery featuring the work of many local artists. Fans of jazz will benefit from this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“We’re planning on using these funds to pay for a jazz combo to come to Erie from Chicago to perform on our stage as part of our music series that we do every single Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.” Tanenbaum said.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“I am very surprised about PACA and to bring Loving Giving Local here for the performing arts and to learn all that they are doing in our community and what they did all through COVID and it’s been going for 10 years. They’re continuously giving back to the community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.”

Tickets are now available for PACA’s next theater performance Gidion’s Knot which opens on January 7th. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation