PACA wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Support the arts! That’s what this week’s Loving Giving Local donation is going to do.

The lucky recipient of this week’s donation is PACA, also known as the Performance Artists Collective Alliance.

“We do plays, we do music, we do spoken word. At the same time, we’re saving a building that was built in 1899 and was just recently added to the national historic register. In that building, we put a studios together for artists of all different types. We currently have 35 tenants who are art majors here in Erie and producing some of the most beautiful work that you see.” said Mark Tanenbaum, PACA Executive Director.

Another unique space at PACA is the new city gallery featuring the work of many local artists. Fans of jazz will benefit from this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

“We’re planning on using these funds to pay for a jazz combo to come to Erie from Chicago to perform on our stage as part of our music series that we do every single Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.” Tanenbaum said.

“I am very surprised about PACA and to bring Loving Giving Local here for the performing arts and to learn all that they are doing in our community and what they did all through COVID and it’s been going for 10 years. They’re continuously giving back to the community and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about.”

Tickets are now available for PACA’s next theater performance Gidion’s Knot which opens on January 7th. To learn more, click here.