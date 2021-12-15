Parkinson Partners of NWPA wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

An organization that serves people with Parkinson’s disease is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

Parkinson Partners of Northwest Pennsylvania does not have a local office, so our crews met Executive Director Lynne Gotham at Auto Express Kia.

The organization has been around since 1992, serving people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

“Education, support, and respite care program where we provide grants to those with Parkinson’s disease so that a nurses aide may come in and allow their spouse or caregiver some time away, so they can so they can attend to their health needs. For this time of year, It may be shopping or attend a holiday event that their loved ones may not be well enough attend. We have a Parkinson’s wellness program and many different things for the community that people can reach out and participate in.” said Lynne Gotham, Executive Director at Parkinson Partners.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the Parkinson’s Partnerships of NWPA, to learn they have been in our community for 30 years, helping people deal with Parkinson’s disease and helping families. This donation is going to stay right here in the community and it’s going to help folks with Parkinson’s disease.” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

To learn more about Parkinson Partners of NWPA, you’re asked to click here..