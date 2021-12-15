Parkinson Partners of NWPA wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An organization that serves people with Parkinson’s disease is the recipient of this week’s Loving Giving Local donation.

Parkinson Partners of Northwest Pennsylvania does not have a local office, so our crews met Executive Director Lynne Gotham at Auto Express Kia.

The organization has been around since 1992, serving people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

“Education, support, and respite care program where we provide grants to those with Parkinson’s disease so that a nurses aide may come in and allow their spouse or caregiver some time away, so they can so they can attend to their health needs. For this time of year, It may be shopping or attend a holiday event that their loved ones may not be well enough attend. We have a Parkinson’s wellness program and many different things for the community that people can reach out and participate in.” said Lynne Gotham, Executive Director at Parkinson Partners.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to the Parkinson’s Partnerships of NWPA, to learn they have been in our community for 30 years, helping people deal with Parkinson’s disease and helping families. This donation is going to stay right here in the community and it’s going to help folks with Parkinson’s disease.” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

To learn more about Parkinson Partners of NWPA, you’re asked to click here..

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation