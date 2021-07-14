People for Life Education Fund wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The battle over the right to life continues this week, a battle that could wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the meantime, one local charity is working to spread a message of the importance of human life in the midst of this national debate.

The pro-choice pro life battle has raged since the Roe v. Wade. court cases of the 70s.

For much of that time, the local “People for Life” non-profit has worked to expand education on the subject.

“We enjoy getting out in the community to various community events. We take out our tent, have literature balloons and posters is a lot of fun. It’s just a chance for people to come out and reflect a little but on what life is all about.” said Tim Broderick.

The Loving Giving Local crew is dedicated to give it’s $250 reward to worthwhile non-profits without consideration to the politics of the subject matter.

“To bring Loving Giving Local to People for Life and to learn what they are doing in the community, educating people about life and children, and for us to be a part of that and bring them a donation so they can further their education makes it a special day for us.” said Joe Askins.

