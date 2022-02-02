St. James School wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Sisters of Divine Spirit started a ministry 65 years ago that continues to educate local children to this day. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation goes to St. James’s School.

St. James school has been educating children in Erie since 1957. Described as the best kept secret on Erie’s east side, the school offers kindergarten through 8th grade. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will be used to help support the school’s Maker Space program. These are robots.

“We currently have 12 robots that the students have used in coding, but our Maker Space teacher would like some additional robots. This money will definitely be put to that purpose,” said Gina Brennan, Principal at St. James School.

“For us to bring Loving Giving Local to St. James School during Catholic School Week and then to learn that the funds we brought today are going to be used in the robot program here at the school to educate kids, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about. St. James has been giving back in our community and educating students since the 50s,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor.

“We are more than welcome to answer any questions people might have. We’re more than welcome to do tours of the school. In February and March, we have different open houses scheduled. If anyone wants to come in and see what’s offered, we welcome anyone that is interested,” Brennan said.

