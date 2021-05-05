St. Luke Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

There’s been a lot of surprises for the Loving Giving Local crew over the months of bringing $250 awards to charities in need in the area.

One of those came just this week when an award winner announced how the award money would be spent.

For many charities, it’s been living month to month as pandemic fear gripped the country while making many fundraisers impossible to hold.

But for 60 years, parishioners of St Luke have been able to maintain a long list of charitable efforts from clothing for needy kids to a food pantry partnership and more.

The church recently took on another effort to help students at McKinley Elementary School, surprising the Loving Giving Local crew by not only keeping the award, but giving it to the school.

“So we’re going to pay this forward and this $250 check is going to McKinley School to help out in any way they see best. So we’re very grateful,” said Fr. John Malthaner, Pastor of Saint Luke Church.

Sponsor Joe Askins admits that this is a little unusual in this tough climate to find a charity who declines to keep the money, but he said that it is a perfect fit for the Loving Giving Local mission.

“And really that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about, helping people in our community,” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will be next to receive the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next week to find out.