Sunshine Group of Erie wins $250 part of Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving and Giving Local

One major complaint about the weather this time of year in Erie is that there is never enough sunshine.

But our loving giving local crew found one group working to change that while making time eligible for this week’s $250 award.

For more than 45 years Shirley Pfadt has worked with the sunshine group. A lady’s prayer group that converted to a non profit to give donations to the needy, shut ins and nursing home patients in our area.

Even though the gifts come through donations there are still expenses, about $10,000 a year. However a surprise $250 from the Loving Giving Local Crew is a big help.

We have no direct connections with anybody sponsoring us or anything and also we have supplies too that we usually don’t get as donations, plastic bags and things of that sort, and so it really helps out with our expenses for the things we have to get.

Shirley Pfadt, Sunshine Group

This is not a well known group doing big things with a big budget. It is a small group all unpaid volunteers doing great work with nearly no budget.

This is the perfect place where the Loving Giving Local Award can have a big impact.

A lot of their needs just aren’t met, they have a low budget..this money’s going a long way, it definitely brings me a lot of joy to see them receive this.

Joe Askins, Auto Express Resale Centers

What worthwhile charity will receive next week’s loving giving local award of $250? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.

