The Achievement Center winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Once again this week, we are working to help support one local charity through our Loving Giving Local program. JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie partners with Auto Express and Superstore Joe to identify this week’s winner.

The odds are roughly one in 300 for a single charity to win the Loving Giving Local Award. This week’s winner was chosen on Good Morning Erie and this week’s winner is…The Achievement Center. The kids helped by the center are used to beating the long odds. They face a wide range of emotional, physical and behavioral issues, and the Achievement Center will listen to anyone with concerns.

“The best thing is to give the Achievement Center a call,” said Shannon Collins of the Achievement Center. “I think conversation is key any time a parent and/or legal guardian, teacher, anybody has a concern about a kid, we can chat through those concerns that you are having to make a recommendation for you.”

Those supporting the Loving Giving Local program say that’s what makes the weekly awards great. They help support outstanding work already going on in our local community.

“The $250, I mean they’re going to use that for the local programming, local resources and the money that is raised local here is going to stay local,” said Joe Askins of Auto Express. “I just love the Loving Giving Local.”

What other local charities will benefit from the Loving Giving Local program? Tune in each Wednesday morning on Good Morning Erie to find out