The Arc of Erie County wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Helping children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is the mission of Arc of Erie, an organization helping the community since 1952.

Joe Askins of the Auto Express Resale Center presented this weeks loving giving local donation of $250 to Sheryl Brown at the Arc of Erie.

The organization was founded by Dr. Gertrude Barber, a well-known advocate for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We do educational advocacy for kids that are in school,” said Brown. “Those that have individual education plans. We have LEADS, Lake Erie Area Disability Support, and that is for our younger kiddos. We go out into the community and we do fun things.”

The Arc believes its clients, young and old alike, are best defined by their own strengths, abilities, and inherent value and not their disability.

“It puts a big smile on my face to know this donation will go toward youth in our community,” said Askins. “It’s going to help them with their calendar, so they can raise more funds and that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

