The Door Student Services, Inc. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Loving Giving Local crew is hitting the road once again, this time heading to east Erie County to bring another $250 to a charity in need.

Tonight, the community is North East and the charity is a place focused on the lives of teenagers.

It’s never easy being a teenager, even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2019, North East teenagers have had a helping hand, through The Door.

Focused on food, faith and family, The Door feeds both body and soul while hopefully proving that there are adults out there that teens can trust. The money will help with several small projects, but it will still have a big impact.

“It’s just a huge encouragement for us. A lot of times, we’re just going through the monotony of the daily grind of a non-profit, so having some recognition, going through somebody saying ‘Hey, thanks for doing the work that you do’ is a huge shot in the arm for us and keeps us motivated in our mission.” said Bill Bennett.

Bennett also credits the North East community for backing the work to support teens and their needs. That’s a plan that also found support when the door was drawn as this week’s Loving Giving Local award charity.

“To need Bill and see what he’s doing in the community with The Door services and how it helps teens in this community’s, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and be a part of it and be here in the great town of North East.” said Joe Askins.

What charity will be the focus of the Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar