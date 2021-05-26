The Door Student Services, Inc. wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

The Loving Giving Local crew is hitting the road once again, this time heading to east Erie County to bring another $250 to a charity in need.

Tonight, the community is North East and the charity is a place focused on the lives of teenagers.

It’s never easy being a teenager, even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2019, North East teenagers have had a helping hand, through The Door.

Focused on food, faith and family, The Door feeds both body and soul while hopefully proving that there are adults out there that teens can trust. The money will help with several small projects, but it will still have a big impact.

“It’s just a huge encouragement for us. A lot of times, we’re just going through the monotony of the daily grind of a non-profit, so having some recognition, going through somebody saying ‘Hey, thanks for doing the work that you do’ is a huge shot in the arm for us and keeps us motivated in our mission.” said Bill Bennett.

Bennett also credits the North East community for backing the work to support teens and their needs. That’s a plan that also found support when the door was drawn as this week’s Loving Giving Local award charity.

“To need Bill and see what he’s doing in the community with The Door services and how it helps teens in this community’s, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about and be a part of it and be here in the great town of North East.” said Joe Askins.

What charity will be the focus of the Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out!