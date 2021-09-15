The Women’s Club wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

For the past 125 years, the Women’s Club of Erie has been the grand lady of area social clubs.

And for the past 100 years of those, the group has called the Galbraith Mansion on W. 6th and Myrtle streets home.

The group uses the mansion for various fundraisers, luncheons, and even church dinners with the nearby Church of the Covenant, but upkeep isn’t cheap between various charity events and repair projects back home.

“We’re always looking to be engaged in our community,” said Judy Husted of the Women’s Club. “But we also have to do a lot of work on our house right now.”

Husted admits the club has not yet picked where the Loving Giving Local $250 award is going to go, but sponsor Joe Askins isn’t concerned.

He knows the final choice will support one of the club’s two main missions.

“It’s either going to be used for a neighborhood project they are working on or restoring the beautiful mansion,” said Askins. “And again, they are in our community so for us to be able to deliver them a donation brings a huge smile to my face.”

