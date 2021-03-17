Therapy Dogs United wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

For a pet owner, there are a few things more relaxing than spending some time with your favorite four-legged family member.

That’s the thinking behind the Therapy Dogs United group, as our Loving Giving Local crew found out this week.

It’s a fact of science that dogs just make us feel better, lowering blood pressure and adding a sense of calm. That’s the thinking behind Therapy Dogs United, a group that teaches owners and their pets how to make people feel better.

Now, founder Pat Christianson has an even loftier goal to certify crisis dogs to help through the pandemic and beyond. She says the Loving Giving Local $250 award is coming at just the right time.

“We’re going to use that funding to help certify dogs for that level. These dogs for the crisis program will need a little bit of a higher skill set from an actual therapy dog, so we’re going to earmark the funding to help promote and start the program.

And for the Loving Giving Local crew, knowing that the $250 will help get a valuable new program makes them doggone happy.

“To learn that the money that we brought here today is going to help these dogs and train dogs for, even a more crisis type of therapy dog, it puts a smile on my face to know that so much good is going on in our community and we’re able to be a part of it.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will be helped by the $250 Loving Giving Local award, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.