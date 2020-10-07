Union City Fire Department wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our Loving Giving Local crew continues to log the miles this month, once again travelling to the southeast area of Erie County.

That’s where a group of volunteers have been keeping Union City safe for decades.

Since the 1800s, the members of the Union City Fire Department have worked to keep their neighbors safe.

As the years go on, the costs go up for equipment, training, and the necessities of maintaining a modern fire hall.

“Water, gas, electric, fuel, insurance, and insurance is a huge factor, but that money will definitely help with operating costs.” said Larry Obert.

The money that Obert is talking about is the $250 Loving Giving Local award that comes with having your charity’s name drawn.

Sponsor Joe Askins says this isn’t the first time a volunteer fire department has answered the award call, but he says that each one is special, as a small way to pay back for what the volunteers do for their neighbors year after year.

“These local fire departments do so much for the community, so for me, to bring them a check for $250 makes quite an impact and I certainly appreciate all our local fire departments.” Askins said.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local crew, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Events Calendar