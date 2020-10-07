Union City Fire Department wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local crew continues to log the miles this month, once again travelling to the southeast area of Erie County.

That’s where a group of volunteers have been keeping Union City safe for decades.

Since the 1800s, the members of the Union City Fire Department have worked to keep their neighbors safe.

As the years go on, the costs go up for equipment, training, and the necessities of maintaining a modern fire hall.

“Water, gas, electric, fuel, insurance, and insurance is a huge factor, but that money will definitely help with operating costs.” said Larry Obert.

The money that Obert is talking about is the $250 Loving Giving Local award that comes with having your charity’s name drawn.

Sponsor Joe Askins says this isn’t the first time a volunteer fire department has answered the award call, but he says that each one is special, as a small way to pay back for what the volunteers do for their neighbors year after year.

“These local fire departments do so much for the community, so for me, to bring them a check for $250 makes quite an impact and I certainly appreciate all our local fire departments.” Askins said.

What worthwhile charity will benefit next week from the Loving Giving Local crew, you’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.