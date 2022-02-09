Union City First United Methodist Church wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local went on the road on Wednesday to Union City as the First United Methodist Church received this week’s donation.

The church in Union City has been part of the community since 1801. First United Methodist has called the East High Street church building home since the early 1900s. Beautiful stained glass windows and a huge pipe organ are features of the sanctuary.

Lea Guiney is a senior pastor at the church. She welcomed the unexpected $250 Loving Giving Local donation from Auto Express. Guiney says it would support the church’s mission and community outreach fund.

“If there’s a need in the community, we recently had a house fire, so we are reaching out to those families to give them a donation,” said Lea Guiney, Senior Pastor. “Even if they’re not members of our congregation, it we find a need, we try to help as best we can with the donations, whether it’s goods or cash. We just try to be the Light of Christ in the community.”

“They’re paying it forward to the Union City Outreach Program and that’s truly what Loving Giving Local is all about, giving back to the community and we got to see that again today. We’re just happy to be here today in Union City,” said Joe Askins.

The ladies of the church are still meeting regularly, along with Sunday morning worship at 9:30 a.m. but some only go to virtual church.

For more information, you’re asked to click here. You can also visit the church’s Facebook site by clicking here and check out the church’s YouTube page.