Union City Little League wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

A bit of a road trip for our Loving Giving Local crew this week as they made their way to southeast Erie County to help maintain a field of little league dreams.

It takes more than dreams to maintain a ball field complex.

It takes money and usually a lot of dedicated volunteers.

In Union City, there are a lot of volunteers to maintain the field. There’s some money too, after the Loving Giving Local Crew’s $250 award.

“This is all volunteer work, so any money we receive goes directly back into the facility, into the program, so it’s really appreciated.” said T.J. Tingley, President of Union City Little League.

Loving Giving Local sponsor Joe Askins knows this field, his son has played there on a visiting team. It was a pleasant surprise when the random drawing was drawn.

“Their fields are always in great shape and I know the amount of work that goes into upkeeping these fields and what they have to do and it’s a lot of volunteers, it’s all volunteers’ work and I was always impressed.” Askins said.

What dreams will be fielded with a $250 Loving Giving Local award next week? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out!

