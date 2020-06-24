Union City Pride wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local crew isn’t afraid of a little road trip in the search for worthwhile charities deserving of a $250 award. That willingness took the crew to Union City, where they found a small town with a lot of pride.

When the Union City Chamber of Commerce decided to disband, many wondered what would happen to civic and business projects in the small southeast Erie town. What they didn’t count on was Union City Pride.

The Union City Pride, in fact, is the new civic group here. From Main Street flowers to a host of other projects, the goal is to make Union City better one step at a time. This $250 award is to help with a new initiative for historic street signs.

“Union City is on the historic registry and so we’re going to install a couple sign over the Avenues, that we refer to it in the housing district, and this will help greatly with our portion of the financing of that.” said David Nothum, President of Union City Pride.

For the Loving Giving Local team, this is history in the making.

“It’s going to help with some historical signs, they’re going to be put up in downtown Union City. So, for us, to be a part of those historical signs, it puts a big smile on my face and it makes us pretty proud and the Loving Giving Local, that’s what it is about.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will the Loving Giving Local crew visit next week? You’ll have to tune in Wednesday morning to find out.