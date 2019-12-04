Villa Maria Academy wins $250 in JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.Com & Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It’s time once again to see where our Loving Giving Local crew has stopped to award $250 to a worthwhile non-profit. Tonight, a school dedicated to creating not only good students, but quality people as well!

It’s not easy to pay public school taxes and also pay the tuition to send a student to a private school, but that’s what the parents of Villa Maria Academy students do each year. That is what makes the school’s scholarship fund a good choice for this week’s Loving Giving Local.

School administrators at Villa Maria Academy say it takes a lot of work from a lot of people to keep the school going, and every little bit helps.

“It’s not just one person. It’s a whole team of people working together and I am so grateful for all the hard work that goes on in the school and the community by so many individuals,” said Father Scott Jabo.

And for the Loving Giving Local team, the award helps two fold. It helps the school afford to educate the students and provide help for those families to make ends meet.

“It just made sense,” said Joe Askins. “This is a really great school. It’s a great resource in our community, so I was pretty excited to be able to deliver to them the Loving Giving Local today.

Where will the Loving Giving Local crew go next week? And which deserving charity will benefit? You’ll have to tune in next Wednesday morning to find out!