Village Friends wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It may take a village to raise a child, but in Corry, it also takes a village to senior citizens a good safe life, that’s what our Loving Giving Local crew found when visiting Village Friends.

They don’t do it because they have to, they do it because they want to. Volunteers who make up the Village Friends, the Corry-based volunteer group dedicated to making life easier for area seniors, and often that means helping with the little things that matter the most.

“We do all sorts of things for our members, take them to doctor’s appointments, get their hair done, grocery shopping, run errands for them, and one of the most important things we do is social activities.” said Karen Croyle, Executive Director of Village Friends.

That means day trips to interesting places or meals out, that can cost money. The volunteers might not have, at least until the Loving Giving Local $250 award arrives.

“To bring Loving Giving Local out to Corry and to the Village Friends and learn about all that they do in the Corry community, that’s truly what the Loving Giving Local is all about to help others who are in need.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will receive a Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? You’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.