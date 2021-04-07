Village Friends wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It may take a village to raise a child, but in Corry, it also takes a village to senior citizens a good safe life, that’s what our Loving Giving Local crew found when visiting Village Friends.

They don’t do it because they have to, they do it because they want to. Volunteers who make up the Village Friends, the Corry-based volunteer group dedicated to making life easier for area seniors, and often that means helping with the little things that matter the most.

“We do all sorts of things for our members, take them to doctor’s appointments, get their hair done, grocery shopping, run errands for them, and one of the most important things we do is social activities.” said Karen Croyle, Executive Director of Village Friends.

That means day trips to interesting places or meals out, that can cost money. The volunteers might not have, at least until the Loving Giving Local $250 award arrives.

“To bring Loving Giving Local out to Corry and to the Village Friends and learn about all that they do in the Corry community, that’s truly what the Loving Giving Local is all about to help others who are in need.” said Joe Askins.

What worthwhile charity will receive a Loving Giving Local $250 award next week? You’ll have to tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation

Events Calendar