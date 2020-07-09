1  of  5
Warriors to Washington wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week, our Loving Giving Local crew is giving back to a group that has already given so much to us.

It’s a project to send those veterans to the Nation’s Capital, all expenses paid.

It seems like such a small thank you for such a big sacrifice.

Warriors to Washington, a group that each year pays for area veterans to see the tributes and memorials of Washington, D.C. up close. This week’s Loving Giving Local $250 award is helping to add one more name to the list.

“We’ll certainly put that money to good use, a local veteran will be able to go to Washington D.C. because of that.” said Joe Pfadt.

Each week, the Loving Giving Local project supports a worthy cause and Joe Askins says each week is important because each cause is important. When he heard that this week the cause is area veterans, he knew it was going to mean something more.

“It kind of gives you chills that a local community group like this that is doing things for veterans. It’s just special and I was pretty excited to be here today and bring them a donation.” Askins said.

What worthwhile charity will get a visit from the Loving Giving Local crew next week? You can tune in Wednesday morning to find out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

