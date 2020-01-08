Wesleyville United Methodist Church this week’s winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Breaking News
The people of the United Methodist Church in Wesleyville undertake a wide variety of charity efforts over the years. In recent years, many of those efforts center around food for those in need, including a full food pantry, it also includes a summer lunch program and monthly meals for pre-school all the way up to seniors.

“We worship together in all of those venues and we praise God and we’re praising God right now because we just received $250 that was not expected so we can continue all of these wonderful ministries in our community.” said Rev. Debra Rogosky.

The church’s board will ultimately decided how the $250 award will be spent, but a new freezer is a priority for the church’s food programs. Loving Giving Local sponsor Joe Askins says whatever church leaders decide. He knows the money will be well-spent.

“To either help replace a freezer that went bad or to help prepare meals at the food pantry and we’re able to help them give back to the community and that’s a great feeling.” said Joe Askins.

