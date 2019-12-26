WLD Ranch this week’s winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Our Loving Giving Local crew is still hitting the road this holiday season, awarding $250 to deserving charities each week. This week, an effort to get kids to put down the electronics and get in tune with nature, with no horsing around.

Anyone who has cared for horses know they are an expensive hobby. That’s also true at the WLD Ranch, a faith-based year round site that’s especially busy in the summer camp season. When a young man of faith was killed in an auto accident, his family donated land and in 1963, the WLD Ranch opened to give kids a real outdoor experience.

“It makes a great opportunity for them to grow and enjoy the outdoors, enjoy a variety of activities that they may not experience just sitting at home.” said Joseph Preston, Director at WLD Ranch.

When sponsor Joe Askins drew the ranch’s name for the prize, it brought back memories of camps kids used to attend in years past.

“It’s nice to see what camps still exist like this,” Askins said. “I think it’s really important to continue growing camps like this and support the youth of today.”

Something this camp will continue doing with the help of $250 from Loving Giving Local.