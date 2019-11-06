Young Artists Debut Orchestra winner of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

It was music to their ears for the Young Artists Debut Orchestra as the organization is this week’s lucky winner. The YADO is one of 300 charities looking to win the Loving Giving Local award.

Young Artists Debut Orchestra is renowned in the Erie community for it’s excellence in providing student’s musical education.

“We’re very excited and honored to have received this donation,” said Jessie Collura, the Executive Director of Young Artists Debut Orchestra. “We have many low income students and this will definitely help to purchase instrumental accessories for these students.”

Students ages six to twelve receive a hands-on experience through different levels of music including Suzuki strings, string of the heart, quintessentially ten and Young Artists Debut Orchestras.

Superstore Joe Askins says that he hopes the donation will help enhance students’ education in music for years to come.

“It’s a big deal and to hear how he speak, how these kids love it and they look forward to coming, learning, and playing,” Askins said. “This is a big impact and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

If you are looking to see these young talented students put their “notes” to the test, the organization will have its winter concert on Friday, December 13th