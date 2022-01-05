Youth Leadership Institute of Erie wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

A local organization helping to develop Erie’s next generation of leaders gets a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

The donation of $250 goes to the Youth Leadership Institute. It’s the only youth leadership organization of its kind in Erie County.

The organization connects high school students with resources that enable them to become servant leaders. They are educated, motivated and committed to their community.

“Our end goal is to see that all of the youth in the community receive some sort of post secondary education, training school or something, so they can come back to the Erie community so we can grow. We want to keep the youth here, not move away, so they can help our community grow.” said Ashley Taylor, Youth Leadership Institute.

Collegiate Academy 10th grader Davasia Thomas says she appreciates the mentorship that she receives.

“They’re good mentors. They teach you a lot of life lessons. They provide leadership tips that you can use every day and throughout your life.” said Davasia Thomas, Collegiate Academy Sophomore.

The Youth Leadership Institute has grown and expanded over the years, to include a new building, the former Hammermill Paper company credit union, on East Lake Road.

You can find out how you can help by clicking here.