Youth Leadership Institute of Erie wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

Loving Giving Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local organization helping to develop Erie’s next generation of leaders gets a visit from Loving Giving Local this week.

The donation of $250 goes to the Youth Leadership Institute. It’s the only youth leadership organization of its kind in Erie County.

The organization connects high school students with resources that enable them to become servant leaders. They are educated, motivated and committed to their community.

“Our end goal is to see that all of the youth in the community receive some sort of post secondary education, training school or something, so they can come back to the Erie community so we can grow. We want to keep the youth here, not move away, so they can help our community grow.” said Ashley Taylor, Youth Leadership Institute.

Collegiate Academy 10th grader Davasia Thomas says she appreciates the mentorship that she receives.

“They’re good mentors. They teach you a lot of life lessons. They provide leadership tips that you can use every day and throughout your life.” said Davasia Thomas, Collegiate Academy Sophomore.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Youth Leadership Institute has grown and expanded over the years, to include a new building, the former Hammermill Paper company credit union, on East Lake Road.

You can find out how you can help by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News

Loving Giving Local nonprofit winners

Mother Teresa Academy

Community Access Media

Achievement Center

Alzheimer's Association

Young Artists Debut Orchestra

Erie Dance Consortium

Brookside Fire Company

Impact Corry

Villa Maria Academy

Lake Erie Arboretum

Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever

WLD Ranch

Wesley United Methodist Church

Lake Erie Fanfare

Eagles Nest Leadership Corporation

Erie Free Store

Sunshine Group of Erie

Community Country Day School

Erie Drum Corps

Foundation for Sustainable Forests

Erie City Mission

Academy Neighborhood Association

Gem City Bands

Multicultural Health Evaluation Delivery Systems

United Way of Erie County

Wayside Presbyterian Church

Erie Humane Society

Compass Reading Center Inc.

Fairview Presbyterian Church

Headwaters NRC Trust

GECAC

AAUW Erie Branch

Corry Higher Education Council

Union City Pride

Girls Golf of Erie

Warriors to Washington

H.A.N.D.S.

Greater Erie Alliance for Equality

American Heart Association

Corry Area Arts Council, Inc.

Mercyhurst University

West Lake Fire Department

Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Edinboro University Alumni Association

The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation

St. Jude School

Union City Little League

Union City Fire Department

Erie Regional Library Foundation