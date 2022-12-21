An organization born of personal tragedy has now touched the lives of more than 2,000 families in northwest Pennsylvania.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation went to Grady’s Decision.

14 years ago, Ryan Smith’s twins were born three months premature. Daughter Gianna survived; son Grady lived for just 52 hours. The parents felt alone and scared, and vowed to do something to honor their son.

“So, we started Grady’s Decision 14 years ago to provide emotional, spiritual, and financial support to families behind us who had a similar story that we had, and just try to make their day a little bit brighter by paying it forward based on so many people who loved us during our journey,” said Ryan Smith, founder, Grady’s Decision.

Emotional support, meaning a loving team member, walks the journey with a family going through the stress of a premature birth.

Being a faith-based organization, Grady’s Decision believes in the power of prayer. And then there’s financial support large and small.

“The parking pass at the hospital so they don’t have to worry about the meter running when they’re in there to see their baby. We give them food vouchers so they can go to the cafeteria, or go get food from some local vendor close to the hospital so they don’t have to eat cafeteria food. We provide things like gas money, in this day when gas prices are where they’re at, and inflation, our gas support allows families to go see their baby. So we try to remove all financial barriers. Whether that be to go see their baby, or even the bills that accumulate at home when your baby’s in Pittsburgh and the rent check and the mortgage check and the utility bills keep coming, we provide assistance and support to allow families to not come home to a pile of debt when they bring their baby home,” said Smith.

Grady’s Decision has helped more than 2,000 families.

This week’s Loving Giving Local donation will bring holiday joy to families in neonatal intensive care units (NICU) throughout NWPA.

“Grady’s Decision, I witnessed first-hand how it impacted an employee of ours and what it does for families. And to know this donation that we bring today is going to make some family smile in the NICU unit on Christmas morning, that’s what Loving Giving Local is all about ,and Grady’s Decision does a great job at giving back to our local community,” said Joe Askins, Auto Express.