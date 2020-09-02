Loving Giving Local- Doorkeepers Christian Outreach

Our Loving Giving Local crew logged some road miles this week while traveling to Spring Creek where a small Christian campground is making a big impact on those who visit there.

It hasn’t been an easy Summer at the Doorkeepers Christian Outreach in Spring Creek.

The normally busy camp is often quiet as events dwindle amid COVID concerns, but there is still a place for the small Christian campground to provide space for small rural churches to hold events.

This campground was founded by the Kafferlin family back in the 1970’s.

“The smaller churches didn’t really have a gathering spot that was big enough that was big enough for Vacation Bible School, for concerts for family reunions, things like that. So it was really built for that as well as Christian counseling,” said Heidi Kafferlin.

The family believes that God will step in to help during times of need. Maybe that’s why of all the names of possible drawing winners it was this quiet place that will be able to use the much needed $250 award.

“For us being able to bring Loving Giving Local here and bring a donation and know it’s going to impact this organization and help them with some needed things, it’s pretty powerful,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will receive the $250 Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.