Loving Giving Local- Tom Ridge Environmental Center

We love giving local and when we do, it benefits the regions non-profit organizations both large and small.

This week we travel to the top tourist destinations in the region.

Out of thin air, the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation was selected to receive this week’s $250 donation.

TREC is at the gateway to Presque Isle where more than four million visitors enjoy the regions top tourist attractions for 365 days a year.

It’s a nature lovers paradise. Barbra Chaffee of the TREC foundation said that the donation will help them fulfill their mission.

“So what I think we’ll do is put it toward some of our research grants, purple martins here, with the next cams over there and geo locators for tracking purple martins. That’s where the money will go initially,” said Barbra Chaffee, TREC Foundation CEO.

The TREC Foundation’s financially supports educational opportunities, research and visitor experiences at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and Presque Isle.

“You know, to bring Loving Giving Local to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation is pretty special because when you look at what this center does for our community and how it gives back every day to our youth in our area and how fortunate we are to have this center here, it’s pretty special to bring them a donation today and to learn that donation is going to be used for research,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

Join us next Wednesday morning to learn who will receive our next Loving Giving Local donation.