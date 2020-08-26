Loving Giving Local- West Lake Fire Department

It’s been a busy summer on Lake Erie as more people try to get outside and enjoy themselves.

That has also meant a busy time for local rescue crews as well.

That is what our Loving Giving Local Crew learned recently.

It’s been a busy Summer for West Lake Volunteers and many of the calls have been for water rescues on Lake Erie.

So the Loving Giving Local crew is doing a little financial rescue awarding the department a $250 award.

It’s donations like these that keep the department floating along with other departments willing to help and pitch in.

“We have had a large increase in water rescue due to the pandemic. Everybody’s enjoying the outdoors, but as far as the resources it’s usually a multiple department involved which helps out greatly not just our department going out the door,” said Chris Karotko from the West Lake Fire Department.

The Loving Giving Local dollars are intended to make an impact locally.

A department dedicated to keeping the area safe for all is a perfect place for those dollars to be.

“Our money that we bring here stays local. It supports local community and as mentioned with this pandemic and the amount of people outdoors and on the water, any resource like this for us is a treasure and we’re happy to be able to be a part of it,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor from Auto Express.

What worthwhile non-profit will benefit next from the Loving Giving Local $250 award? Tune in next Wednesday morning to find out.