National Barber Center wins $250 part of JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie and Superstore Joe’s Loving Giving Local

This week’s Loving Giving Local award proves that any charity can be drawn for a weekly award, big or small.

Tonight one of the best known charities in Northwest Pennsylvania has been selected as the recipient of the Loving Giving Local donation.

Here is the story of the National Barber Institute.

Since the 1950’s, the Barber National Institute has served the intellectually disabled with a wide range of programs, growing over the years to now serving 6,200 clients with some 2,000 staff members.

With warm weather returning and pandemic restrictions fading, the centers list of Summer camps is returning as well, including one of the center’s annual favorites.

“The most exciting program that I think we have that we are bringing back is our Learn to Bike Camp, and so this is a program that’s not just for children with disabilities, but for any child in the community that just wants to learn how to ride a bike,” said Patrick Barber, Vice President of the National Barber Institute.

There is no charge for families to attend the bike summer camp, making donations like the Loving Giving Local that much more vital.

“They’ve been giving to our community since 1950 and it was an honor to be here today and be able to hand them a check for one of their cool summer programs,” said Joe Askins, Sponsor, Auto Express.

What worthwhile charity will benefit from the Loving Giving Local award next week? Tune in on Wednesday morning to find out.

