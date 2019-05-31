ERIE BANKRUPTCY ATTORNEYS YOU CAN TRUST

Bankruptcy is our business. If you are reading this, it is likely that you are suffering with debt or know someone who is. We realize that contacting a bankruptcy lawyer is most often a last resort, but it shouldn’t be. In fact, contacting a licensed bankruptcy attorney is the first step to achieving a fresh final start, a new beginning—free from the burden of debt. We realize that picking up the phone or sending us an email takes courage, but we promise you will be glad you did.

At Foster Law Offices, we are dedicated to helping hard working people, like YOU, who have fallen on hard time. We NEVER JUDGE or make assumptions about anyone because we know first-hand how ANYONE CAN BE ONE SITUATION AWAY from needing to file bankruptcy.

Job loss, divorce, an unforeseen medical condition—these are some of the main reasons people file for bankruptcy. If you have fallen on hard times YOU NEED TO ACT NOW. We have helped thousands of hard working people obtain the debt relief they deserve through Chapter 7 (link to chapter 7 bankruptcy page on our website and link Chapter 13 bankruptcy to our chapter and Chapter 13 bankruptcy page on our website) and we can help you too. We will work with you to GET YOU OUT OF DEBT AND REBUILD YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE.

Foster Law Offices, LLC is pleased to offer comprehensive, personalized bankruptcy representation to the greater Erie area. Our licensed bankruptcy attorneys have over 50 years of experience in bankruptcy. Put our knowledge to work for you. Contact us today to schedule a free consultation.

BANKRUPTCY RESOURCES In our experience, many individuals needlessly suffer with heavy burden of debt for YEARS due to inaccurate information, “myths” surrounding the industry. · There is no such thing as Debtors prison. While debtors prison doesn’t exist – the feeling of being trapped by the heavy weight of debt is real. If are owe money to the IRS, are behind on credit card bills, medical bills or payments to your mortgage company or auto lender – time is critical. CALL NOW to schedule a free consultation and a SOLUTION to your debt problem. · If I file for bankruptcy, I will lose my house and car. FALSE! Through proper exemption planning most debtors can keep everything they own while emerging from bankruptcy in a better financial position.

7 Convenient Locations

Foster Law Offices Erie

5614 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16509

Our office is located across the street from the Toyota Dealership & Diagonal from LECOM

Phone: 814-455-5890

Fax: 814-724-1158

Foster Law Offices Meadville

1210 Park Avenue

Meadville, PA 16335

Our office is located next door to Taco Bell in downtown Meadville, PA

Phone: 814-724-1165

Fax: 814-724-1158

Mercer County

126 South Erie Street

Suite C

Mercer, PA 16137

(724) 662-2581

Venango County

1340 Liberty Street

Franklin, PA 16323

(814) 432-3290

Warren County

400 Market Street

Warren, PA 16365

(877) 673-3282

Foster Law Offices New Castle

125 East North Street Suite 530

New Castle, PA 16101

Phone: 877-673-3282

Fax: 814-724-1158

Foster Law Offices Pittsburgh

369 Mansfield Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Phone: 412-922-3427

Fax: 412-928-8278

