ERIE BANKRUPTCY ATTORNEYS YOU CAN TRUST
Bankruptcy is our business. If you are reading this, it is likely that you are suffering with debt or know someone who is. We realize that contacting a bankruptcy lawyer is most often a last resort, but it shouldn’t be. In fact, contacting a licensed bankruptcy attorney is the first step to achieving a fresh final start, a new beginning—free from the burden of debt. We realize that picking up the phone or sending us an email takes courage, but we promise you will be glad you did.
At Foster Law Offices, we are dedicated to helping hard working people, like YOU, who have fallen on hard time. We NEVER JUDGE or make assumptions about anyone because we know first-hand how ANYONE CAN BE ONE SITUATION AWAY from needing to file bankruptcy.
Job loss, divorce, an unforeseen medical condition—these are some of the main reasons people file for bankruptcy. If you have fallen on hard times YOU NEED TO ACT NOW. We have helped thousands of hard working people obtain the debt relief they deserve through Chapter 7 (link to chapter 7 bankruptcy page on our website and link Chapter 13 bankruptcy to our chapter and Chapter 13 bankruptcy page on our website) and we can help you too. We will work with you to GET YOU OUT OF DEBT AND REBUILD YOUR FINANCIAL FUTURE.
Foster Law Offices, LLC is pleased to offer comprehensive, personalized bankruptcy representation to the greater Erie area. Our licensed bankruptcy attorneys have over 50 years of experience in bankruptcy. Put our knowledge to work for you. Contact us today to schedule a free consultation.
Debt Relief Services Service Areas
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Chapter 12 Bank ruptcy
Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
Credit Rehabilitation
Mortgage Modification
Erie, Pennsylvania
Millcreek Township
Waterford, PA
Seneca, PA
Fairview, PA
Girard, PA
East Springfield, PA
West Springfield, PA
Meadville, PA
Linesville, PA
Conneautville, PA
Conneaut Lake, PA
BANKRUPTCY RESOURCES
In our experience, many individuals needlessly suffer with heavy burden of debt for YEARS due to inaccurate information, “myths” surrounding the industry.
· There is no such thing as Debtors prison.
While debtors prison doesn’t exist – the feeling of being trapped by the heavy weight of debt is real. If are owe money to the IRS, are behind on credit card bills, medical bills or payments to your mortgage company or auto lender – time is critical. CALL NOW to schedule a free consultation and a SOLUTION to your debt problem.
· If I file for bankruptcy, I will lose my house and car.
FALSE! Through proper exemption planning most debtors can keep everything they own while emerging from bankruptcy in a better financial position.
YOUR FREQUENTLY ASKED BANKRUPTCY QUESTIONS – ANSWERED
7 Convenient Locations
Foster Law Offices Erie
5614 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Our office is located across the street from the Toyota Dealership & Diagonal from LECOM
Phone: 814-455-5890
Fax: 814-724-1158
Foster Law Offices Meadville
1210 Park Avenue
Meadville, PA 16335
Our office is located next door to Taco Bell in downtown Meadville, PA
Phone: 814-724-1165
Fax: 814-724-1158
Mercer County
126 South Erie Street
Suite C
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2581
Venango County
1340 Liberty Street
Franklin, PA 16323
(814) 432-3290
Warren County
400 Market Street
Warren, PA 16365
(877) 673-3282
Foster Law Offices New Castle
125 East North Street Suite 530
New Castle, PA 16101
Phone: 877-673-3282
Fax: 814-724-1158
Foster Law Offices Pittsburgh
369 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Phone: 412-922-3427
Fax: 412-928-8278
Visit our Pittsburgh Bankruptcy Law Website