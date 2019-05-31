Ergo Audio is the Area’s Leader in Professional Electronic Systems Integration for Homes, Businesses, and Vehicles

AJ Leslie founded Ergo Audio Unlimited in the summer of 1994. The name Ergo came from the word ergonomics, which is “the applied science of equipment and design with the intention of ease of use and productivity.”

With over 50 years of combined experience our staff has the knowledge and know-how to create an enjoyable experience in your home and car. Our goal is to help you take advantage of the latest technologies without the hassle. We are continually researching the latest products and newest technologies and pride ourselves on having the best brands in the industry.

At Ergo Audio, our trained and professional staff of system designers and installers are prepared to take your visions of Car and Home Entertainment to a different level.

Types of services Ergo Offers:

Residential

Home Automation

Cellular Signal Boosting

Home Networking

Surveillance

Flat Panel Displays & Projectors

Theater Rooms

Media Rooms

Whole House Audio/Video

DirecTV

Outdoor Living

Acoustical Dampening/Isolation

Lighting Automation

New Construction

Commercial

Board & Conference Rooms

Commercial Automation

Restaurant & Bar AV Systems

Projection Systems

Structured Wiring

Commercial Audio & Video

Surveillance

DirecTV

Acoustical Dampening/Isolation

Automotive

Car Audio

Remote Starters/Alarms

Navigation & A/V Headunits

Backup Cameras

Seat Heaters

Lighting & Accessories

Motorcycles

Powersports

Custom Enclosures

Sirius/XM Satellite Radio

Marine Audio/Accessories

Radar Detectors

Rear Seat Entertainment

Electronic Diagnostics

Commercial & Dealership