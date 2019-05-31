Ergo Audio is the Area’s Leader in Professional Electronic Systems Integration for Homes, Businesses, and Vehicles
AJ Leslie founded Ergo Audio Unlimited in the summer of 1994. The name Ergo came from the word ergonomics, which is “the applied science of equipment and design with the intention of ease of use and productivity.”
With over 50 years of combined experience our staff has the knowledge and know-how to create an enjoyable experience in your home and car. Our goal is to help you take advantage of the latest technologies without the hassle. We are continually researching the latest products and newest technologies and pride ourselves on having the best brands in the industry.
At Ergo Audio, our trained and professional staff of system designers and installers are prepared to take your visions of Car and Home Entertainment to a different level.
Types of services Ergo Offers:
Residential
- Home Automation
- Cellular Signal Boosting
- Home Networking
- Surveillance
- Flat Panel Displays & Projectors
- Theater Rooms
- Media Rooms
- Whole House Audio/Video
- DirecTV
- Outdoor Living
- Acoustical Dampening/Isolation
- Lighting Automation
- New Construction
- Paradigm Center Channel Promotion
Commercial
- Board & Conference Rooms
- Commercial Automation
- Restaurant & Bar AV Systems
- Projection Systems
- Structured Wiring
- Commercial Audio & Video
- Surveillance
- DirecTV
- Acoustical Dampening/Isolation
Automotive
- Car Audio
- Remote Starters/Alarms
- Navigation & A/V Headunits
- Backup Cameras
- Seat Heaters
- Lighting & Accessories
- Motorcycles
- Powersports
- Custom Enclosures
- Sirius/XM Satellite Radio
- Marine Audio/Accessories
- Radar Detectors
- Rear Seat Entertainment
- Electronic Diagnostics
- Commercial & Dealership