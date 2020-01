Matt Pribonic brings the first Motivation Monday of 2020 to Good Morning Erie.

He visits No Limits Nutrition at Fitness U for more information on supplements to keep you going on your 2020 fitness goals. Some products he looked in include full meal replacements from Herbalife, herbal aloe concentrate for digestive health, herbal tea concentrate and amino acids.

He notes that investing in these exercise and nutritional supplements can kick start your journey to reaching your fitness goals.