Update at 9:00 pm: According to the Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas, two people are in custody now and there’s no threat to the public. This is an active investigation and in its preliminary stages.

The Cielo Vista Mall will remain locked down for security purposes and to allow investigators to conduct the appropriate procedures. El Paso Police Department will lead the investigation.

EPPD spokesman Sgt. Javier Zambrano said the initial call came at 5:03 p.m. local time at 5:08 p.m., one of the suspects was in custody thanks to an off-duty officer who was at a store in the mall.

Sgt. Zambrano added there are two men in custody, three people injured and one person lost their life in the incident.

Vehicles parked the Cielo Vista Mall parking lot will remain there for as long as the investigation is ongoing as they’re part of the crime scene.

The El Paso FBI is asking that anyone with video or pictures of the shooting to send them here.

————————————————————————————–

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

A large police presence, as well as ambulances, were seen pulling up to the parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The El Paso Police Department confirmed one fatality in the incident and three people injured.

In a text alert at 5:49 p.m. MST, the El Paso Police Department said the scene was “still active.”

According to Ryan Mielke, Director of Public Affairs for University Medical Center El Paso, two people were admitted to their hospital in critical condition.

The City of El Paso has released a statement via Twitter saying law enforcement is currently clearing the mall and the scene is being secured at this time. The motive for this shooting is still unclear.

Shelby Kapp/KTSM Shelby Kapp/KTSM

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.