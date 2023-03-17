(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Art Museum will host its 100th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show public opening celebration Friday night.

The show opening celebration is 6 to 9 p.m. at the museum, 20 E. 5th St. More than 260 submissions were considered for the art show, all from artists living, working, or studying within 250 miles of the City of Erie. Of them, 65 works of art were selected for the show.

“There are so many cool pieces of work in this show. What’s unique about the show this year is the juror picked 13 artists who had multiple pieces of work selected, so the show is a little bit more cohesive and has themes behind hit,” said Jamie Keim, Erie Art Museum program manager and designer.

A full list of the artists is available online.

Gaëtane Verna has been selected as the show’s juror. Verna is an art historian and arts administrator. She currently is the executive director of the Wexner Centre for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio.

The spring show celebration will feature an awards presentation and special programming beginning at 7 p.m. Cake will be served and a cash bar will be available.

The museum opens for the day at 2 p.m. The spring show, however, will be roped off for the general public until the celebration begins at 6 p.m. The cost to attend is the museum’s regular admission ($10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and students, and 16-year-olds and younger receive free admission).

This year’s spring show falls on St. Patrick’s Day which draws crowds into Downtown Erie for Irish-heritage-themed merriment. Keim said the museum is hopeful they will draw some patrons in from that crowd.

“It’s a happy coincidence for sure, and we’re hoping definitely get some spillover and that people bounce back and forth between the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and check us out,” Keim said.

The spring show’s inaugural debut was in 1923, then called the “May Show” at the then Art Club in Erie. Later, the venue became the Erie Art Center and the show’s name was changed to “Spring Show.” Now the “Spring Show” is going strong at Erie Art Museum, and it endured through the COVID-19 pandemic. PennWest University at Edinboro has partnered with the museum for the spring show this year.

“It’s a great way to showcase local art in our community,” Keim said.