12-year-old Potter County boy shot, killed by twin brother

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Potter County community is remembering the life of 12-year-old Wyatt Brimmer of Harrison Valley, who died on Jan. 28 of a single gunshot wound.

Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport identified the victim and the accused as 12-year-old male juveniles, and according to the Bradford Era, Brimmer was shot and killed by his twin brother.

Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson and Pennsylvania State Police have not publicly identified Wyatt or his brother, but said that the 12-year-old shooter has been charged in the juvenile justice system with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

WETM has reached out to District Attorney Watson and Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport, but have not heard back at this time.

This week in honor of Wyatt the Harrison Valley community released balloons at the Harrison Valley Ball Field, with Dollar General in Ulysses donating most of the balloons.

Tioga Publishing, a media partner of WETM, spoke with Trisha Brimmer, whose husband is Wyatt’s father’s cousin, who described Wyatt and his brother as boys who “always had smiles on their faces.”

“He was just a loving, happy little boy… Everyone could tell they come from a loving home.”

According to his obituary, Wyatt is the son of Warren S. and Jamie R. Lyman Brimmer. He was in sixth grade at Northern Potter Children’s School, where he participated in band and basketball. He was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in Ulysses, Kids Club at church and Harrison Valley baseball.

“Wyatt loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and riding bicycle. He liked to help with projects and fix things with his hands.”

Trisha said Wyatt loved to go hunting with his dad, that he enjoyed playing with other kids and was “full of life.”

“Loss is hard for adults, let alone children,” said Trisha, whose kids grew up with Wyatt. “You start thinking about what is the appropriate age for them to attend a funeral, so we wanted to do something for the children in the community, as well as the teachers and anyone else who works during the week.”

Memorials in Wyatt’s name can be made to Boy Scout Troop 530 or Cub Scout Pack 530, c/o Cliff Wood, P.O. Box 131, Ulysses, PA 16948.