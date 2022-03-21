(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Work is set to begin on more than 20 intersections next month.

The $8.7-million project will improve intersections along the 12th Street corridor in the City of Erie and Erie County. The work is a companion project to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project that is scheduled for later in the year, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation news release said.

The project will improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and aims to make traffic flow safer and more efficient. When the Bayfront project is underway, 12th Street will serve as a detour route, the news release noted.

Some 6.5 miles will see improvement work during the project, all along 12th street between Interstate 79 and Route 290 (Bayfront Connector). The improvements will include 120 poles, traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and “upgraded pedestrian features and ADA compliant curb ramps throughout the corridor.

According to the news release, Complete signal replacements will be done at the following intersections with East and West 12th Street:

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

Signal retimings will be at the intersections with Interstate 79 (northbound on-ramp), Lincoln Avenue and Greengarden Boulevard.

Two electronic message boards will be installed, one at 26th Street and 12th Street and the other on Route 290 before 12th Street. The message boards alert motorists of travel times, and crash and weather incidents.

Work is expected to begin on April 4 and will be completed by November.

The project is being paid entirely with federal funds, the news release noted. The contractor is Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Though no detours are expected, lane restrictions and traffic control could be possible.

Information for the project is available online.