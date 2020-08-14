17 year old shows appreciation to police departments

A local teenager is backing the blue by surprising several police departments with a sweet treat this weekend.

“I just don’t like how they’re being cheated and they need support right now,” says 17 year old student Kyle Stevens.

Stevens sees the constant backlash towards police across the country, so he felt the need to uplift blue spirits by giving them a sweet gesture: chocolates.

“Because that way the community, when the cops know the community appreciates them and know that everybody is willing to help out still,” says Stevens.

Stevens will give out 320 boxes of Romolo Chocolates to 15 local police departments. Many local businesses are also helping the 17 year old by setting up meals.

It’s not just the City of Erie Police Department receiving these delicious chocolates, but also police departments across the country.

“It’s a courageous thing for a guy like Kyle to step forward and ask people to do things for him so he can help others,” says Tony Steffanelli, owner of Romolo Chocolates.

And who wouldn’t feel loved by receiving a sweet treat during a difficult time.

“It’s our pleasure to do stuff like this because when we have problems here at Romolo Chocolates, we know we can count on police,” says Steffanelli.

“I feel good about that because I like helping those in need,” says Stevens.

The chocolates and meals will be delivered to multiple police stations this weekend.