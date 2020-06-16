2020 Election: Former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump in polls

The momentum for presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears to be building.

As he remains for the most part locked down he is leading president Trump in the polls, while raising big money.

Tonight, Joe Biden will be joined on a high-dollar donor call by a former rival who campaigned against high dollar donor calls: Elizabeth Warren.

“I don’t do special call time with people who raise a quarter of a million dollars. I don’t sell access to my time,” says Warren.

The Biden campaign says they raked in more than 80 million dollars in May.

Biden writes: “Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s war chest.”

Sunday was the Trump re-election team’s biggest fundraising day ever:14 million dollars.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale tells Fox: “President trump’s supporters would run through a brick wall to vote for him. Nobody is running through a brick wall for Joe Biden.”

This all comes as an outside group called ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ is hoping to help Biden with this old tape.

Lindsey Graham saying “you know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell. If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person that’s probably you got a problem.”

This weekend, Biden’s visit to a swing state was virtual.

“You know better than I do. Nevada is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020,” says Biden.

And events like that are working for Biden. He’s leading Trump by seven points nationally. In a new NBC news / Wall Street Journal poll.

“I think, you know, if it ain’t broke, don’t leave the basement. And it’s not like he’s being lazy. It’s not like he doesn’t want to meet people. He’s being prudent. He’s following the advice of medical and professional public health officials.” says Phillipe Rines, Hillary Clinton’s former senior advisor.

That NBC news / Wall Street Journal poll finds that Trump has higher negatives than Biden. But at this point in the last cycle, that poll also found that Trump had higher negatives than Hillary Clinton and he still won.